Prime Minister issues urgent call to support foreign trade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) At a meeting to evaluate the results of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX) in 2022, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz urged to provide urgent support to every step related to these operations in order to ensure the vitality of the country.



Remarks by executives and specialists, including Minister Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, about MINCEX’s mishaps and challenges in these activities, as well as in international cooperation, led Marrero Cruz to delve into their key role as the international situation becomes more complex.



While recognizing the impact of the U.S. blockade, the world economic crisis, global prices, war in Europe and the anti-Cuban media campaigns on Cuban daily life, he called on them to focus on the shortcomings of their work and crack down on whatever tampers with their performance at every level, in the conviction, he stressed, that things need to change in 2023 if Cuba expects to make progress, including the reduction of red tape.



He also instructed to not disregard the role of foreign investors who are still willing to do business in Cuba despite the existing financial difficulties and to follow up on the agreements signed by the Cuban leaders during their recent tours to strengthen economic and trade relations with other nations.