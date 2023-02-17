Vietnam, Major Asian Partner at Cuban Special Development Zone





Havana, Feb 16 (ACN) Vietnam became the Asian country with more businesses in operation at Cuba’s Mariel Special Development Zone.

Vietnam just opened a fifth business known as Agri VMA in the manufacture and marketing of animal feed, to raise pigs and other species, as well as in the import and trade of raw materials, and technology related to ranching development.



With this new investment project, estimated at over 21 million dollars, the Asian nation operates five businesses at the special zone in the fields of detergents, solar panels, and hygiene itemsMariel Special Development Zone was set up in November 2013. At present the zone counts on 63 approved businesses from 21 countries. With 465 square kilometers of extension, the zone has created over 10.5 thousand jobs.