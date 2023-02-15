Travel agency strengthens accessible tourism in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 14 (ACN) In a trip organized by the Enjoy Travel Group agency, for the first time a group of tourists with disabilities arrived in Havana from Spain, consolidating the modality of accessible tourism in the country.



Authorities from the Cuban ministry of tourism (MINTUR) highlighted the importance of this tourist sector for the nation, as well as the possibilities offered by Cuba as a destination for this category of travelers, Excelencias magazine published today.



Diego Javier Gonzalez, president of the Spanish Network of Accessible Tourism, described the first trip, which took place this February, as an achievement for Cuba.



According to the report, Enjoy Travel Group, a new brand of the Mexican operator Enjoy Cuba, has plans to expand in the Caribbean nation other destinations for accessible tourism, in addition to Havana.



Due to the large hotel and resource offer, Havana and the Varadero beach resort have been among the first destinations set by the tour operator as an accessible offer, but others are already being proposed, such as Viñales, Las Terrazas, Trinidad and Cienfuegos, Silvia Herrero, Enjoy Cuba's representative, told Excelencias.



In December 2021, Enjoy Cuba collaborated in the celebration, in Havana, of the 4th Ibero-American Summit on Accessible Tourism, where a Declaration was signed to promote a model that generates the conditions for an accessible and inclusive tourist experience for all people, without distinction.