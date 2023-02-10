Cuba promotes tourist attractions on Chinese social network





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuba's ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, made a presentation of the island's tourist destinations, cultural attractions and main export products during a live broadcast of the Chinese social network Kuaishou in which he talked about the idiosyncrasy of his country, discussed the development of bilateral relations and showed brands of Cuban rum, honey, coffee and fruit paste.



The space Kuaishows the World of the popular Chinese social network also displayed the work of a cigar maker and Cuba’s typical dances.



On the same day, the Cuban Consulate General in Shanghai and the Jin Jiang Tours agency renewed the contract for the sale of tourist cards to that company, one of the largest in China.



On February 6, the People’s Republic resumed group travel tours for its citizens to 20 nations of the world, including Cuba, which is tapped to be the gateway for vacationers from this market in the Caribbean.