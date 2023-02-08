Club Med 2 luxury cruise ship arrives in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) The Club Med 2, one of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world, arrived in this city as part of a tour around of the Caribbean.



Sailing under the French flag, the five-masted schooner is owned by the Club Med consortium, which specializes in high-end all-inclusive holidays for families and couples.



With 184 cabins and 2,700 square meters of teak deck, it sails the waters of the Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas in the summer and the Caribbean in winter.



Because of its shallow draft, the Club Med 2 can anchor in shallow waters, unlike the huge ships typical of today’s cruise tourism.