Ecological Potato Cultivation Expands in Cuban Fields





Havana, Feb 1 (ACN) The cultivation of ecological potato has spread to eight Cuban provinces and a municipality during the 2022-23 campaign after the good outcome of the first planting of that vegetable proved favorable for municipal self-sufficiency and the country’s food sovereignty policy.



The first ecological management of the crop took place at the Indio Hatuey Grass and Forage station in the province of Matanzas and it has been expanded to western Pinar del Rio, Central Sancti Spiritus, eastern Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Guantanamo and the Isle of Youth Municipality south of the western portion of the main island of Cuba, said Agriculture expert Enel Espinosa.



He said that, the initiative, currently underway in small state-own farms and cooperatives, is environment-friendly and beneficial for human health since it takes no chemicals but only organic matter, bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides.



In some provinces the ecological potato farming has yielded between 10 and 14 tons of the vegetable, which sparks optimism towards the current potato campaign.