Cuba approves 111 new economic actors











HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved 111 new economic actors, of which 110 are private and one is state-owned.



MEP remarked that they include 26 private micro enterprises, 64 small private ones and one medium state-owned entity.



Most of these new actors will be engaged in food and beverage services and in construction work, as well as in the repair of computers and other electronic equipment, among other fields.