Cash exchange offices extend cash transfer service to whole of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) The Cuban trading company Casas de Cambio S.A. (Cadeca) reported today that the cash transfer service to be credited to accounts associated with magnetic cards in Cuban pesos (CUP) of natural persons has been extended to the whole country.



According to what the financial institution said on Twitter, in its offices in all provinces, the population can now request this service, whose implementation began this month in the provinces of Cienfuegos, Pinar del Rio and Holguin, and was previously only provided in banks.



According to Cadeca, customers must go to the cashier's office with their identification, the money in local currency and the card to which they wish to credit the cash, which will be done in real time.



The cashier will give the client a receipt as proof of the veracity of the operation carried out; the person will review the data on the receipt and sign it, the financial entity added in another tweet.



Since 2021, in line with the process of monetary order in Cuba, Cadeca began to expand the services it provides to the population, institutions and non-state management forms, which were mainly based on the exchange and exchange of foreign currencies.