Cuban VP analyzes tobacco situation in the country's westernmost province





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) Cuban vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa is analyzing today in the province of Pinar del Rio the tobacco situation, as part of a tour he has been carrying out in that territory since Thursday to check the recovery after the passage of Hurricane Ian.



On Twitter, Valdes Mesa also reported that early in the morning he met with authorities of the westernmost province of the country, which was the most affected by the hurricane in September 2022.



On Thursday, the vice president visited the municipality of Mantua, where he learned about the projections of the territory and the actions contemplated in the food sovereignty and nutritional education program.



With authorities of the municipality of Viñales, Valdes Mesa also exchanged on the work for the improvement of the local bodies of the People's Power, after the entry into force of Decree 72 of the organizational structures.