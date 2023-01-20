Cuba Approves another 24 New Private Businesses





Havana, Jan 19 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy and Planning Ministry approved another 24 new private companies on Thursday.



According to the list published by the Ministry the new companies are based in the provinces of Pinar del Rio and Havana (west); Villa Clara, Sancti Spiritus (Central) and Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo (East).



Most of the new businesses operate in the area of gastronomy, car repairs, beauty parlors and food sales.