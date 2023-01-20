Cuba boosts international precision livestock farming project





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) The project Improvement of cow milk production potential through a health management program for dairy herds, led by the Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz University of Camagüey (UC) was launched in this province.



Funded by the Flemish Inter-University Council-University Cooperation for Development of Belgium, the process involved the acquisition of ultrasound equipment, computers and laboratory furniture, among other means.



This groundbreaking program reveals when the cows are in heat, which makes work easier inasmuch as the visual surveillance in the field—three time a day, as required by the literature—is no longer necessary.



In addition to its advantages in terms of academic learning, the automatic detection system also has a direct impact on milk production yields, one of Cuba’s main economic priorities and a major staple in the province of Camagüey, home to the country’s greatest cattle raising potential.