Cuban Workers Debate 2023 Budget Plan





Havana, Jan 17 (ACN) Cuban workers are gathering these days at their work centers to discuss the country’s budget plan for 2023.



The discussion process aims at enhancing the country’s industrial and productive infrastructure, the diversification of export products and linkage between the state-run and the developing private sector, said the general secretary of the Cuban Workers Confederation Ulises Guilarte.



It is a democratic practice whose results must contribute to increasing efficiency, the offer of goods and services and the workers’ income, wrote the unionist on his Twitter account.



The debates are taking place in a complex national scenario, marked by lack of hard currency, significant shortage of products, fiscal deficit, high inflation with skyrocketing prices which leads to the lowering of the purchasing power of salaries and pensions, add to this a partial dollarization of Cuban economy, along with a strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade—a major obstacle for the advancement of the island’s development programs.



The top unionist said that all considerations must be in tune with the demands and needs of Cuban economy and must go deep into the issues in each work center.