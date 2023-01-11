Cuba is exporting rajon stone for Mayan Train





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) The first shipment of 25,000 tons of Cuban rajon stone for the Mayan Train project in Mexico is getting ready at the port of the city of Cienfuegos.



César Rosell León, director of port services in central Cuba, said that the ship will be ready to sail in a few days while another one waits to take another 18,000 tons for the construction of the new Mexican railroad.



It’s a top-quality rajon stone that comes from a nearby quarry, he remarked, and will be used as “cushion” or support for the railway tracks, which will span some 1,500 kilometers to link several Mexican states for the benefit of sustainable development in those regions.