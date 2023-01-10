Cuban tourism group Gaviota to sign contract with Roc Hotels chain





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) The Cuban tourism group Gaviota and the Spanish chain Roc Hotels agreed to sign a hotel administration and commercialization contract, according to a press release issued by the parties.



According to Prensa Latina, the Lagunas del Este II Hotel (formerly Ocean Casa del Mar), in Cuba's north-central key, is included in the agreement, and will be marketed under the name of Roc Casa del Mar Hotel.



The document indicates that in this five-star facility, located in the well-known destination of Santa Maria Key, the working standards and procedures of the Roc Hotels standard will be applied, and its new opening is scheduled for January 27.



As a five-star hotel, Roc Hotels' exclusive Excelsior Club service will be implemented, offering added value, exclusive and differentiated from the usual service, which is the equivalent of the Roc Plus service that is so successful in the company's four-star establishments.



Roc Hotels is a family-owned hotel chain founded in 1998 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and is currently involved in a strong expansion.