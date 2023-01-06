Cuba reported better numbers in first sugarcane harvest period





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 6 (ACN) The results of the so-called small harvest show a 2.3-fold increase in sugar cane production compared to the same period of the previous season, sources from the Azcuba Business Group reported.



According to Granma newspaper, despite this increase in the figures for the period between the start of the campaign and December 31 (small harvest), only 69 % of the sugar forecast to date has been produced, due to delays in the start-up of five sugar mills.



Dionnis Perez Perez, director of Information Technology, Communications and Analysis of Azcuba, underlined the complexities associated with the lack of financing for the acquisition of resources, and the energy crisis at the time of the repairs.

However, he highlighted the recovery of some 7,000 tons of sugar due to industrial efficiency, with a 1.14% higher yield.



According to Granma, due to the difficulties in guaranteeing the milling conditions of the entire infrastructure of the sector, and in order to achieve greater efficiency in the mills that could be ready, it was decided that only 23 mills would operate in the current harvest, in order to ensure sugar for domestic consumption and other prioritized purposes.