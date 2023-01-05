Cuban Economists Affirm Priorities for 2023





Havana, Jan 4 (ACN) Experts and directives with the Cuban Economy Ministry considered and affirmed the country’s priorities to be undertaken this year.



On his Twitter account, Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil referred to his exchange with the experts and economists expressing their determination to work hard with unity and optimism to reach the goals planned for 2023.



The Minister posted a graphic table detailing the objectives of the 2023 economic plan ((20) #JuntarYVencer - Twitter Search / Twitter)



Some of our priorities include advancing macro-economic stabilization, the reduction of inequalities and integral transformation of the state companies, the minister wrote.



The plan aims at advancing the recovery of the local power supply system and stepping up the development of renewable energy sources, among other objectives.







