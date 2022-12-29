Cuba approves 176 new economic actors





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved 112 new applications for private MSMEs, which pushes the figure up to 6,273.



MEP remarked that 6,138 of these MSMEs are private, whereas 75 are state-owned and 60 are non-agricultural cooperatives.



Estimates have it that these entities will generate 106,398 new jobs in the Cuban economy.



Of all those approved, 144 are part of local development projects and 14 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.

