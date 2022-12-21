Cuban central region creates Chamber of Commerce section





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) The constitution in the province of Ciego de Avila of a section of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba (CCRC) will expand opportunities to train and increase the participation of local businessmen in trade events aimed at promoting exports of products and services.



Tania Rodriguez Mexidor, director of the CCRC for the Camagüey-Ciego de Avila Territorial Delegation, pointed out that the new structure is made up of representatives from different entities in this region, who will promote the integration between state entities and new economic actors.



She argued that it will contribute to the internationalization process of the associated groups, and will be able to carry out diagnoses on the current state of imports, exports and foreign investment, in addition to processing concerns in these working environments, so that there will be a more direct and effective work.



The general managers of the Building Materials Company (Avilmat) and the Factory of High Density Polyethylene Pipes (Ciegoplast) were invested as president and vice president, respectively; while the director of foreign trade of the agroindustrial company Ceballos and the owner of the MSME La Ceiba were elected as members.



Rodriguez Mexidor specified that they will represent the 15 member entities from Ciego de Avila, linked to the commercialization of charcoal, fruit trees, juices and nectars in the international market.



With 74 associates, the Camagüey-Ciego de Avila region has 25 state entities, in addition to 101 products and 47 modalities of service provision, linked to exports, however, the accumulated profits up to the end of last September are below what was planned, he said.



The challenge, she insisted, is to produce with quality, gain in systematicity and guarantee a stable presence in the global economic scenario, which will also depend on the capacity to progress from simple exporters of raw materials to more elaborated products that will facilitate an increase in income.



With similar objectives, sections of the CCRC were recently created in Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Mayabeque, as part of a policy that foresees the creation of structures in the provinces that do not have them, although subordination to the territorial delegations is maintained.