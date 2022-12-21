Cuban rum Santiago among the best in the world, according to Forbes Italia





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Decisive flavors, combined with sublime hints capable of offering extraordinary experiences to the senses, this is how the specialized magazine Forbes Italia defined the 23 best rums on the market, among which is Santiago Extra Aged 11 years old rum.



The Economic and Commercial Office of the Cuban embassy to Italy shared the news on Twitter, highlighting the quality of Cuban rum, which represents the highest expression of the light rum-making technique.



Cuban rum needs no introduction, and the merit is also due to the distillation, aging and blending method developed in the Caribbean country, particularly in the province of Santiago de Cuba(eastern region), according to the magazine's review.



The publication added that the strong flavor and aroma transmit unique sensations typical of a quality product, dry but with an intense, smooth and balanced aftertaste, while inviting to taste the beverage.



Ron Santiago is presented in four varieties, White Label, Aged, Aged Superior and Extra Aged, and the bottles feature the brand's logo, which combines the natural elements present in the eastern territory, its mountainous land, the sea and the Caribbean sun.