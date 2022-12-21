U.S. blockade limits Cuban Light Industry’s access to supplies





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) The U.S. blockade of Cuba tampers with the efforts of the Light Industry to provide its entities with the necessary consumables, according to local specialist Ileana Paneque.



As an example, she mentioned the difficulties to purchase consumables and modernize the existing machinery, still operational thanks to Cuban science and innovation.



In the case of textile production, a particularly affected sector, the province has managed nevertheless to make hundreds of thousands of school uniforms and recycle more than 12,000 tons of solid waste to manufacture items such as face masks, napkins and pot holders, as well as garments, lingerie and bed linen.

