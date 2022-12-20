Vietnam ratified as Cuba's strategic partner





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) Cuban foreign trade and investment minister Rodrigo Malmierca said that by 2023 Cuba is counting on the effective participation of Vietnam, a strategic partner, in its priorities of productive reactivation and exports.



According to Prensa Latina, at the 40th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic and Scientific-Technical Collaboration, both nations ratified their interest in deepening their trade and investment ties.



At the meeting, held on Monday, it was revealed that in 2023 Vietnam will be key to increasing exports of biotechnology products and medical services from Cuba.



Malmierca, also co-chairman of the Commission on the Cuban side, said that the implementation of cooperation projects for the development of rice, corn and aquaculture will also be prioritized.



The meeting also evaluated the bilateral relations in 2022, a year that Cuban official considered of special significance, since the trip to Vietnam of Cuban PM Manuel Marrero.



Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Vietnamese co-chair of the commission and minister of construction, stated, online, that in 2022 the development of cooperation was maintained, through political and high-level dialogues, and important results were achieved in the implementation of the agreements reached in the previous session.



Vietnam, he added, is striving to maintain the stable supply of rice to the country and promote training experiences for enterprises from both sides to take advantage of the possibilities offered by the existing agreements between the two countries.



Thanh Nghi announced that Vietnamese enterprises will donate to the Cuban people 7,500 tons of rice, which will arrive in the island's ports in January 2023.



According to the statement, the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission signed the protocol of the 40th Session which includes the main actions to be developed in 2023.