US blockade affects Cuban agriculture





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) An impact close to 271 million dollars in losses to Cuban agriculture generated by the harassment of the U.S. government only between August 2021 and February 2022.



The damages reach production and services due to the obstacles in monetary-financial operations, according to Cuba's report on resolution 70/5 of the United Nations General Assembly, entitled "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba".



In addition, there are the additional costs due to the geographical relocation of trade and other obstacles to the acquisition of technologies and fuels, which affect the acquisition of foodstuffs from the country.



Added to the above are the difficulties associated with maritime transportation, which interrupts the logistics chain, such as the MSC shipping company, which used to transport a considerable volume of our cargo, and which has ceased to do so.



Due to the lack of fuel, irrigation, land preparation, phytosanitary protection and the movement of personnel linked to the sector have been increasingly affected, and problems persist in the acquisition or repair of equipment in the agricultural, pre-industrial and transportation processes.



At the same stage, the Cuban company TRANSIMPORT barely received 9% of its requests, out of 518 orders to foreign suppliers, for automobiles, batteries, engines, forklifts, parts and pieces.



This unconventional war of the U.S. administration hits the Cuban private enterprise and business system as well, due to the impossibility of accessing IT tools, national developers, external financial mechanisms, opening bank accounts and the use of payment and e-commerce platforms.



The Cuban foreign ministry announced on Twitter that on November 2 and 3, Cuba will present for the 30th time before the United Nations General Assembly the resolution on the need to put an end to the U.S. blockade.