Over 60 Countries Present at Havana Trade Fair





Havana, Oct 31 (ACN) Representatives from over 60 countries will attend the 38th Havana International Trade Fair, to take place here November 14-18 at the Expocuba exhibit complex.



Cuba’s Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca told reporters in Havana that the fair will host official delegations led by ministers and high-level government officials, which reveals that the world stands by Cuba amidst the impact of the US economic blockade.



The fair will promote business deals between Cuban and foreign companies and will contribute to the recovery strategy set up by the local government, said the minister and added that Italian, Spanish, Venezuelan, Chinese and Mexican commercial partners will have an outstanding participation at the fair, while newcomers include the United Arab Emirates.



The official also announced the business opportunities in Cuban portfolio for foreign investment including the special development zone in the Mariel municipality, west of Havana.



He announced the attendance of companies from Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Oceania, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.