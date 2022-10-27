Havana Hosts US-Cuba Business Conference





Havana, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuban and US entrepreneurs are gathering in a joint business conference in Havana to explore new trade opportunities in the areas of food industry, technology, transportation and logistics.



Cuban Chamber of Commerce president Antonio Carricarte said that the conference pursues creative solutions in terms of investment while taking advantage of what is allowed by the US government under its over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Over 20 US business people are taking part at the conference in what Carricarte described as a difficult scenario though, he added Cuba reinforces opportunities for cooperation with new norms and with trade guarantees and the possibility to setup representative offices here.



Phil Peters, partner of the Focus-Cuba organization, promoter of bilateral commercial relations and co-organizer of the conference along the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged the new government measures implemented on the island to favor commercial environment including the development of the private economic sector.



Peters said that the US group also includes Cuban-American entrepreneurs and stressed the significance of the event for participants to learn about the island’s investment opportunities.



The opening session of the conference was also presided over by deputy ministers Carlos Fernandez de Cossio from the Cuban Foreign Ministry and Johana Odriozola, from the Economy and Planning Ministry.



Attending the conference are some 30 Cuban state-run companies, about 50 micro, small and medium private enterprises and cooperatives.



The US delegation is scheduled to visit different scientific institutions, like the Havana-based Genetic Engineering and Biotech Center and a Technological and Science Park.