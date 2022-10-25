Cuba gives priority to access to sustainable energy supply





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) Guaranteeing the access of the population and the economy to a secure and sufficient supply of clean and sustainable energy is a priority for the Cuban government, said the island's delegate to the 5th General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).



According to Prensa Latina, at the meeting, held in India, Rosell Guerra, an official of Cuba's Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), stated that the Caribbean nation's goal is to achieve the totality of energy generation through renewable sources, mainly solar photovoltaic.



Increasing the use of solar energy in the short term will contribute to the global transition towards clean energies and energy independence, explained Guerra, who is head of the Renewable Energy Department of MINEM.



He specified that ISA's important support allows the development of several projects, including the largest one implemented in Cuba for the installation of 1,150 megawatts (MW) in solar parks with 150 MW of accumulation.



As part of the program developed within the framework of the Assembly, the Cuban representation held a meeting with ISA Director General Ajay Mathur, who highlighted the island's contribution to the growth and strengthening of the organization.



Cuba, a founding member of ISA since March 2018, has been vice president of the organization for Latin America and the Caribbean for the last two years.