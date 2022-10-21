Cuban Businesses and Hotel Chains Sign Deals at Tourism Forum





Havana, Oct 20 (ACN) Over 400 deals were signed between local business people and hotel and service chains at a first bilateral business forum held in Havana.



Participants also agreed to hold these forums twice a year and invite business people including private company managers to next May Tourism Fair, to be hosted by the city capital next year.



During the forum, Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia learned about the products and services offered by new micro, small and medium companies to the tourist sector.



The government official suggested that the forums should be held twice a year after learning about the large potential in the production of foods, repair and maintenance of facilities and equipment, production of clothes, gardening items, information technology services among many others.



During the closing session of the forum, the general director of operations and quality at the Tourism Ministry, Maria del Pilar Macias, announced that over 90 Havana businesses took part at the meeting, along with self-employees in the home rental business, and she called on all participants to implement the accords reached during the event.