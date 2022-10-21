US Blockade Hinders Development of Science in Cuba





Havana, Oct 20 (ACN) The US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba prevents the island from accessing credit lines and necessary goods at the world market for just any aims, including the development of science.



The statement was made in Buenos Aires by Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment Elba Rosa Perez.



The Cuban official addressed participants at the meeting of high-level authorities of science, technology and innovation underway in Buenos Aires. She described the harsh conditions of US blockade as of “top pressure,” as defined by US President Joe Biden and strengthened over the past few years.



As to Latin America, the minister said that the current health crisis has proven that science, technology and innovation are crucial to face pandemics like COVID-19 and to advance towards a transforming recovery with regional equality and sustainability.



The Cuban minister said that the dangerous virus SARS-CoV-2 was put under control in Cuba thanks to the development of local vaccines, which have protected 95 percent of the population, including the children.



She said that Cuba’s Science, Technology and Innovation System is linked to the country’s National Economic and Social Development Plan up to 2039, which is in tuned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and it’s based on three pillars of the Cuban government management.