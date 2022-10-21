Cuban Economy Counts on over 5500 MSMEs





Havana, Oct 20 (ACN) With the approval by the Cuban Economy Ministry of 84 new micro, small and medium enterprises on Thursday the island counts on 5 thousand 547 new companies, out of which 5 thousand 424 are private businesses, 64 state-run and five 59 are cooperatives.



The number of new businesses has increased with constant approval of applications since September 2021.



The new businesses are expected to create 94 5housand 507 new jobs.