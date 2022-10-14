Cuban Authorities Approve New MSMEs Applications





Havana, Oct 13 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy and Planning Ministry approved 103 new applications to set up micro, small and medium companies, with 95 of them being private.



With the new approved companies, the island now counts on five thousand 463 new enterprises after the government took the initiative in September 2021.



Out of the total number of companies, five thousand 346 are private businesses, 59 are state-run enterprises, and 58 are cooperatives.



These companies are expected to create over 92 thousand new jobs for Cuban economy.