Cuba to provide cross-border e-commerce services





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Starting on October 14, Cuba will begin to provide cross-border e-commerce services to facilitate within a week the delivery of commodities purchased abroad, according to the Correos de Cuba Business Group.



According to the report, the service will cover items such as toiletries, food, medicines, school supplies and household goods and appliances.



To this end, the postal entity guarantees the basic infrastructure in terms of equipment and the use of computer systems, established so far in 85% of the post offices.



As to international money orders, Cuba has agreements with Spain, Chile, Uruguay, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru and Panama to make hard currency deposits in Cuban banks.