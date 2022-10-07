Cuba approves 102 new private MSMEs





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today 102 new applications for the creation of private micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).



According to a statement by the agency, published on its official channel on the Telegram platform, this decision brings the total number of authorized economic actors to 5,360 since the process began in September 2021.



A total of 5,251 of them are private MSMEs and 51 state-owned, and there are also 58 non-agricultural cooperatives, the information read.



By origin, it added, 52 % are reconversions of pre-existing businesses and 48 % correspond to new ventures.



The MEP estimates that these economic actors will generate 91,622 new jobs in the economy.



Of all those approved, 134 are part of local development projects and 13 are developed in the Science and Technology Park of Havana, the source concluded.