Cuba hosts important international nature tourism event





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) The 13th Nature Tourism Event (Turnat 2022) to attract vacationers to this type of tourism in Cuba begins today with the presence of tour operators and global travel agents.



Until September 24, participants will visit the main natural attractions of the western region -Havana, Artemisa Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio and the special municipality Isle of Youth- with the organization of 12 programs, according to the press conference prior to the event.



Starting Wednesday, these groups will have different routes such as trekking, horseback riding, cycling, kayaking, agro-ecological farms and accessible tourism, an opportunity to show the actions carried out by Cuba in order to ensure the enjoyment in equal conditions.



The words of Diego Gonzalez, president of the Ibero-American Network of Accessible Tourism, and two conferences on nature tourism trends and his experience in Mexico will prestige the opening of the event, another hopeful sign in the path to recover the tourism industry after the pandemic.



With Turnat 2022, Cuba will demonstrate its strengths and opportunities in nature, adventure and rural tourism from a sustainable development perspective.