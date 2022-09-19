Gran Retto brand hailed Varadero Beach as a reliable destination





VARADERO, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) “Varadero Beach is a totally reliable destination, a place you have to come at least once in your life,” said Luis Mario Villarreal, director of the Mexican brand Gran Retto, who also predicted another Open Water swimming competition in Cuba in 2023.



Upon closing the first Gran Retto’s first Open Waters event in Cuba, which gathered swimmers from four nations, Villarreal claimed to be happy about the decision to export the event to the island.



Gran Retto, a Mexican enterprise dedicated to the organization of sports events, extended its operational range with the swimming program held Sunday in this Cuban sun and beach resort marked with the warmth of its waters and its people.