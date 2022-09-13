All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban PM presides over opening of Varadero Gourmet International Festival 2022



 VARADERO, Cuba, Sept 12 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban prime minister, presides over the opening of the 12th Varadero Gourmet 2022 International Festival, scheduled to be held until September 15 at the Plaza America Convention Center in this seaside resort city.

The opening of the event was also attended by Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of Matanzas; Ivis Fernandez Peña, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in the province, and other political and governmental authorities of the territory.

In its 12th edition, Varadero Gourmet, with renewed gastronomic concepts, will seek to promote the principles of healthy, sustainable cuisine and food sovereignty, and its program includes conferences, exhibitions, business sessions and competitions.

