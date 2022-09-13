As of today, Ecorestoration in the sights of Varadero Gourmet 2022





VARADERO, Cuba, Sep 12 (ACN) Ecorestoration and modernity will be key themes in the opportunities for meetings, courses and exhibitions that the 12th Varadero Gourmet International Festival offers until September 15.



The Plaza America Convention Center of this seaside resort, usual venue of these events, is hosting a program that includes tasting, cooking and bartending contests, as well as tours and negotiations, said Aylin Cordido Casado, marketing specialist of the local branch of the extra-hotel enterprise Palmares, one of the main coordinators of the Festival.



This year’s Varadero Gourmet is focused on revolutionizing food service concepts based on a healthy and sustainable cuisine and on food sovereignty, as well as on promoting exchanges among connoisseurs and positioning Cuba as a quality destination in terms of restoration, bar and cafeteria services.