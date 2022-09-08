Quality of Cohiba cigar brand highlighted on its 55th anniversary









HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) For 55 years, words such as tradition, passion, innovation and vanguard have been linked to Cohiba, the world’s most emblematic brand of Habanos S.A., top executives of the Cuban-Spanish joint venture said today in Havana.



In welcoming hundreds of Cuban and foreign aficionados invited to the new anniversary celebrations, Habanos S.A. co-presidents Luis Sanchez-Harguindey and Inocente Nuñez Blanco praised the love, dedication and perseverance of those who have made a top-quality cigar throughout the process from the fields to the factory.



The commemoration includes the announcement on Friday of the winners of the 2020 and 2021 Habanos Awards in the categories of Communication, Business and Production, as well as a visit to the birthplace of the Cohiba cigars—El Laguito factory—and an auction of two unique humidors with handmade cigars, the proceeds of which will be donated to Cuban public health.