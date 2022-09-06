Cubans Allowed to Import Power Generators amidst Energy Crisis





Havana, Sept 5 (ACN) Cuba’s Official Gazette has published on Monday a resolution by the Finance and Price Ministry authorizing the import of power generators with no commercial aims.



The resolution explains that the decision came on the heels of power cuts affecting the residential sector due to the energy deficit caused by breakdowns in the country’s power system.



The move allows individuals to import power generators of over 900 watts, whose referential value is over 200 US dollars, which can be imported by air, ships and non-commercial shipments.



The measure went into force August 1st and will extend to December 31st.