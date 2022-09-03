Cuban state-owned and private companies to attend expo in Santo Domingo





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) The first Cuban trade delegation made up of representatives of 25 state and non-state enterprises, including MSMEs, will travel to the Dominican Republic this weekend, to participate in the multisectoral exhibition HUB Camara Santo Domingo 2022, scheduled for September 6 to 8.



At a press conference at the headquarters of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce (CCC), Ruben Ramos Arrieta, its vice president, said that this is the result of the transformations taking place in the Cuban economy in which new actors can also make foreign trade, promote exports and productive linkages.



He said that the 5th edition of HUB Camara Santo Domingo is one of the largest fairs in the Caribbean, and Cuba will be represented in sectors such as agriculture, food, medical services, tourism, communications and environment.



According to the organizers, this annual event is the ideal space for companies to exhibit their products and services, expand their lines of business, learn about new trends and products being launched in the market, expand their knowledge through conferences on topics of general interest and participate in business rounds with local and international buyers.



According to Manuel Luna, president of the Santo Domingo Chamber, at the fair small, medium and large entrepreneurs will have the facility to connect their businesses with the world and have the tools to position their goods and services in the growing global market.



Since 2015, the Dominican Republic has been organizing this event, where the sectors represented are technology, construction, energy, industry and agriculture, and now in the 2022 edition will receive entrepreneurs from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Panama, Spain, Paraguay and the United Arab Emirates.