Cuban Foreign trade minister attends Africaribe 2022 Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) The Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment (MINCEX), Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, participates from this Thursday in the first Afro-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF 2022) underway in Barbados.



On his Twitter account, the minister informed of his participation in the Presidential Panel, where they explained the historical links that unite Cuba with Africa and the Caribbean, as well as the potential for the development of economic relations.



The first Afro-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF 2022) aims to consolidate economic cooperation between the two regions by expanding investment opportunities through effective business contacts.



Delegates from 93 countries are attending the event, including 48 African and 12 Caribbean nations.