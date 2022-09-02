Business Guide provides data on Cuban economic actors





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 1 (ACN) Some 370,000 economic actors are portrayed in the Cuban Business Guide (www.negocioscuba.cu), a complete directory of all forms of management in the country, the result of an alliance between the National Association of Cuban Economists and Accountants (ANEC), the Cuban telecommunications enterprise ETECSA and the MSME Dofleini SRL.



“The platform makes browsing simpler because it features a single index for all forms of economic management in Cuba,” said Dofleini S.R.L. president Miguel Pérez Reyes, “classified in 18 categories with sub-categories, with useful concepts drafted in everyday language, and we are working,

together with the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment to develop a guide of importing and exporting enterprises. . Furthermore, we are now studying business models for value-adding purposes, although this Business Guide already promotes brands,

facilitates any searches and incorporates a website and a Cuba business subdomain, and other improvements are in the offing”.



On her end, Vice Minister of Communications Grisel Reyes León remarked that the Guide also includes job offers and announces bids and opportunities for cooperation and investment, which is highly valuable information with a view to Cuba’s much-needed production linkages by giving companies the chance to advertise their needs.