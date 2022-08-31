Cuban postal authorities check international parcel operations





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) The president of the Correos de Cuba Business Group, Pablo Julio Pla Feria, checked the behavior of international parcel operations, which continue arriving in the country in significant numbers.



The facilities of the International Exchange Office of the Courier Company are reorganizing their work shifts in order to achieve greater efficiency in the operational processes of the shipments and in their dispatch to the different territories of the country.



The executive also verified the organizational and assurance processes that the entity is developing to start cross-border e-commerce before the end of this year.



The new activity will include the commercialization, representation, storage, management and distribution of purchases to online businesses, through alliances with other entities.



It will also boost the import and export of products through the postal organization's systems and processes, which will be offered inside and outside the country by foreign and domestic suppliers.