Impact of U.S. blockade on energy sector denounced





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) “Energy production is facing a complex situation worldwide, but in the case of Cuba it is aggravated by the persistent U.S. blockade,” said Liván Arronte Cruz, Minister of Energy and Mines (MINEM), remarking that 56 of over 200 measures applied by the Donald Trump administration are still in force.



“Add to this our operational instability for lack of maintenance in our power plants, still affected by technological problems we have been unable to solve,” he added, “as well as our limitations to purchase fuel because of both its rising prices and the said U.S. policy, which forces us to import from Asia and Europe at a much higher price.”



Minister Arronte Cruz pointed out that Cuba’s goal is to keep replacing the existing capacity and execute investments to get the resources and raw materials required to improve local production of spare parts and components for the power plants, affected by these and other problems caused by a string of fires and accidents in some facilities and the stoppages imposed by scheduled maintenance work, while power-saving measures are top of MINEM’s agenda.