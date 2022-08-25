Hundreds of residents of Havana attended today the exchange houses to buy foreign currency





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The mere attendance of hundreds of people at the selected Exchange Offices (Cadecas by its Spanish acronym) in the capital, where the sale of foreign currency to natural persons began today, was a favorable sign of the acceptance of this measure, long awaited by the population.



This was the feeling of Cubans in Havana who praised the information provided by their managers to the public regarding the exchange rate and the money available for exchange, and in correspondence with this, the lines were organized with the delivery of tickets.



With a view to the implementation of the exchange market, which includes the purchase and sale of foreign currency, four other offices were chosen in Havana, where they have been working for days on training personnel and creating the conditions.



Executives of the selected banks and cadecas praised the support received from the local government, the Police, the country's managers and the capital of the banking system, so that such an important measure could begin to be implemented without setbacks or complaints from the population.