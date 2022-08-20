Angolan airline to resume flights to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Commercial flights of TAAG-Angolan Airlines destined for Cuba will resume this November, after their interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Flights from Luanda to Havana will start on November 8, operated by a Boeing 777-300 aircraft.



That month they will have fortnightly frequencies, while in December they will be weekly and fortnightly in February 2023, according to the press release.



The retaking of the destination is based on a positive evaluation of business on intercontinental routes linked to America and Europe.



TAAG is Angola's state-owned airline, and operates 14 domestic routes, as well as 12 medium and long-haul international destinations, to other nations of the African continent and Europe, Brazil and Cuba.