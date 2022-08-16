Important investment for Cuban agriculture in its final stages





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) The biofertilizer and biopesticide plant in Villa Clara (central Cuba), which is in the final stage of the assembly process, is expected to start operating in the first third of next year.



According to a report by Granma newspaper, this plant is the most important investment made by the Ministry of Agriculture and will produce more than 80 million pesos annually, including the production of six million liters of biopreparations.



The construction process is at more than 80 % of total execution in each of the systems, except for the waste treatment system, which is over 90 %.



Cuban vice president Salvador Valdes Mesa, during a tour of agricultural projects in this territory, highlighted the importance of the plant for the sector, since it will allow the country to save millions of dollars that are traditionally used in the purchase of chemical fertilizers and pesticides used in agriculture.