Cuba implements updated import regulations as of today





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) Resolutions of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP) and the General Customs of the Republic(AGR by its Spanish acronym) come into force today, making non-commercial imports by natural persons more flexible.



Resolutions issued by the AGR (175 and 176), the Official Gazette No. 45 publishes 204 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP), which as of August 15 authorizes to increase what can be sent by sea, mail or courier to the country, and at the same time to decrease the tariff rate.



In this sense, natural persons are allowed to import -through shipments- up to 200 dollars, which is equivalent to 20 kilograms (kg), since according to Customs regulations one kg would be 10 dollars, so the novelty is that if until yesterday the limit was 10 kg, with the same cost (200 dollars), from now on this amount is kept but it is allowed to double the weight.



Another measure is that the weight of the package is increased to 3 kg (it was 1.5 kg) for which the person who receives it in Cuba will not have to pay tariffs, as Meisi Bolaños, head of finance and price, recently explained.



Likewise, Resolution 204 of the MFP provides for a reduction in the customs duty to be paid in Cuban pesos for the shipment of the package, since it will not be the total value but 30% of the remaining 17 kg of the 20 kg in total.



Therefore, if a person or family receives a 10 kg package, 30% will be applied to 7 kg, which is equivalent to 30% of 70 USD x 24 CUP, when up to now it would be 100% of 70 USD x 24 CUP.



The provisions in this sense were enumerated by Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister and head of economy and planning, when he spoke, last July, at the 9th ordinary period of sessions of the National Assembly of People's Power, with the aim of recovering the Cuban economy.