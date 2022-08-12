AeroMexico Airlines Resumes Flights to Havana





Havana, Aug 11 (ACN) Mexico’s ambassador to Cuba Marcos Rodriguez Costa announced on Monday that AeroMexico airlines will resume commercial flights to this city capital as of October 30th.



According to the diplomat, the airline will use Boeing 737 for seven weekly flights with capacity for 10 thousand seats a month. Tickets will be on sale this weekend.



Rodriguez Costa said the air connection will favor relations between the two governments and peoples.



AeroMexico started flights to Cuba in 2011, with its last flight in that connection registered on March 29, 2020 due to COVID-19 sanitary restrictions.