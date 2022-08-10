Central Bank of Cuba announces new forms of banking operations





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) As explained last Wednesday, by the Minister President of the Central Bank of Cuba at the Mesa Redonda TV program, on Thursday, the 4th of August, the implementation of operations for the purchase of foreign currencies currently accepted in the country began, in the network of banks and CADECA offices, with a new exchange rate.



In this regard, it is reported that as from today, Tuesday August 9th, operations will start through ATMs and point-of-sale terminals located in banks, CADECA and stores which currently offer their goods and services in CUP.



Through these two electronic payment channels, RED system cards associated to MLC products, issued by Credito y Comercio, Banco Popular de Ahorro and Banco Metropolitano, except those associated to legal entities of the Non-State Management Forms, will be able to perform transactions.



In addition, VISA and MasterCard cards accepted in the country for the extraction of CUP and the purchase of products and services in stores authorized in this currency will be able to operate.



Work continues on the implementation of other options in ATMs and other electronic payment channels, so that the National Payment System will be able to operate with the new exchange rate.