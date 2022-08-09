Cuban ministry of economy and planning launches call for MSMEs and cooperatives





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 8 (ACN) Cuban ministry of economy and planning (MEP) announces today that the call for the creation of MSMEs and non-agricultural cooperatives of activities that had not been processed so far is now open.



On Telegram (Economic Actors Channel), the agency explains that applications will be received and processed for MSMEs or non-agricultural cooperatives of any lawful and authorized economic activity according to Decree 49/2021.



The applications that are already filed in the Economic Actors Platform will be activated immediately and will begin their processing, starting with the oldest ones, the communication refers.



The deadline for the reconversion of self-employed businesses with more than three hired workers to MSMEs or non-agricultural cooperatives is September 20, 2022.



There are already 4,471 economic actors approved since September 202, totaling 4,364 private MSMEs and 51 state-owned ones, and there are also 56 cooperatives.



The 53 % are reconversions of pre-existing businesses and 47 % correspond to new ventures.