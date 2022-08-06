Business forum in eastern Cuba to encourage foreign investment in Baracoa





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) The city of Baracoa, in Guantanamo, will hold August 11 to 14, the 2nd Forum of business, export, import substitution and local development, a space for the promotion of foreign investment in the territory.



The Cuban foreign trade and investment ministry ( MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), reported on its website that the event will be held in the historic center of the city, and is convened by the Municipal Assembly of People's Power, the Department of Foreign Trade of the province of Guantanamo and the Agroforestry and Coconut Baracoa Export Center.



The meeting will provide opportunities for the actors of the economy of the territory and local, national and international businessmen to present their portfolios of exportable offers and demands, including products that facilitate the identification and consolidation of interests, in addition to the economic and commercial complementation of the municipality.



It will also contribute to foster exportable funds and import substitution, aimed at doing business in all branches of the economy, as part of the improvement of the Cuban economic model.

Among the activities of the Forum, the business round is highlighted for its importance in the development of business relations, to promote trade and investment alliances.